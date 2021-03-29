188,633 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 188,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,115,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1,112.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 414,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 380,615 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 61.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carrier Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Carrier Global stock opened at $41.09 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $12.12 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $36.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

There is no company description available for Carrier Global Corp.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.