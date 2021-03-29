190,060 Shares in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Acquired by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 190,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,000. Apple accounts for about 23.0% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.91. The company has a market cap of $2.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.22 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

