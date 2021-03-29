$216.45 Million in Sales Expected for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) to announce $216.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Trade Desk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $213.70 million and the highest is $217.69 million. The Trade Desk reported sales of $160.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Trade Desk will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Trade Desk.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $730.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $782.15.

In other news, Director Brian John Stempeck sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $803.73, for a total value of $689,600.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,980.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,357,158.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,323,931.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,009 shares of company stock valued at $194,226,911 in the last ninety days. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,989,372,000 after purchasing an additional 138,203 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in The Trade Desk by 273.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Trade Desk stock opened at $671.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $784.48 and a 200-day moving average of $733.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 229.87, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $153.50 and a 52-week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

