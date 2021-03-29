21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.18) Per Share

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 21Vianet Group in a report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $31.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. 21Vianet Group has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $206.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.36 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

