22,538 Shares in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Purchased by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000. Reinsurance Group of America makes up 0.7% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGA stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,367. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.64. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

