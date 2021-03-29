22,650 Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 21.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 42.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. 65.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 87,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.86, for a total transaction of $9,391,262.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,866,607.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 125,855 shares of company stock worth $13,900,467 in the last 90 days. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RL stock opened at $122.16 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.14. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $59.82 and a 1-year high of $129.74. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

