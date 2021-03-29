$242.13 Million in Sales Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to post $242.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $241.80 million to $243.20 million. Monolithic Power Systems posted sales of $165.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 44,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.29, for a total value of $16,448,715.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,032 shares in the company, valued at $328,001,723.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.93, for a total value of $65,347.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 333,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,598,374.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,416 shares of company stock valued at $94,669,312. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,654,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

MPWR traded down $11.64 on Friday, reaching $339.33. 13,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,524. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $358.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.88. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 106.68, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

