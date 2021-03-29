250,000 Shares in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Acquired by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 250,000 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,000. TripAdvisor makes up 1.7% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TripAdvisor by 473.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TripAdvisor alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRIP. Truist Financial raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TripAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TripAdvisor stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.07. 122,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,107,782. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.48 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.12 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Receive News & Ratings for TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.