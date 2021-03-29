2key.network (2KEY) Price Hits $0.0711 on Major Exchanges

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One 2key.network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0711 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 2key.network has a market capitalization of $4.46 million and approximately $312,697.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 2key.network has traded 44.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00022658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00048619 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $363.34 or 0.00629387 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00067182 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00024865 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About 2key.network

2KEY is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 62,763,125 coins. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official message board is medium.com/2key.

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

