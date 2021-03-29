30,548 Shares in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Purchased by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

In other news, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 101,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $2,967,204.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,869.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Skna L.P. Oep sold 1,832,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $53,445,964.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,066,108 shares of company stock worth $60,247,709.

ALGM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

ALGM opened at $25.27 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.78 and a 1-year high of $34.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.84.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

