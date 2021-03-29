3,084 Shares in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Bought by Paul John Balson

Paul John Balson acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 74,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $83.42 on Monday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.71 and a 52-week high of $86.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%.

