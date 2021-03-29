3,220 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 44,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,951 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,594,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 201,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $73.89 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

