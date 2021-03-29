$35.90 Million in Sales Expected for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce sales of $35.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.90 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $1.84 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,851.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $104.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $141.82 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $231.18 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $479.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 881.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESPR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.60.

Shares of ESPR stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.72. The company had a trading volume of 531,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,584. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.62. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $53.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 22.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 247.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 10,699 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

