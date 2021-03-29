46,500 Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Acquired by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,233 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $155.42 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.