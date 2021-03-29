474 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $113.97 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $39.41 and a 1-year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.47.

