484,620 Shares in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Acquired by IMC Chicago LLC

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 484,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares alerts:

SPXS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.66. The company had a trading volume of 68,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,477,456. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $185.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.34.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.