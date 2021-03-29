5,175 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Purchased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,767,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $179,403,000 after acquiring an additional 322,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 341,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,621 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $53.31 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of -197.44 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.29). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,771.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines; and approximately 6.7 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as operates coal export terminals.

