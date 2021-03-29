535,363 Shares in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Acquired by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 535,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $171.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $88.54 and a 52-week high of $181.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

