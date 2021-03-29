5,509 Shares in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,768,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,790,526,000 after buying an additional 1,375,897 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,521,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,925,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,595,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,471 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,458,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $415,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,697,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.84.

MRVL stock opened at $46.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.42. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $55.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.31.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,719 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

