5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a decline of 43.1% from the February 28th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.3 days.

FPLSF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on 5N Plus from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins lifted their target price on 5N Plus from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 5N Plus in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of 5N Plus stock opened at $3.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.12 million, a P/E ratio of 58.24 and a beta of 1.36. 5N Plus has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.23 million for the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 2.96%.

About 5N Plus

5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.

