$7.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post sales of $7.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.44 billion and the highest is $7.65 billion. Nucor posted sales of $5.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year sales of $28.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.69 billion to $31.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.78 billion to $28.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,107.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,618,337. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Nucor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 49,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Nucor by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 8,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Nucor by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NUE opened at $79.30 on Monday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $79.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

