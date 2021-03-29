751,765 Shares in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Acquired by Q Global Advisors LLC

Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 751,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,352,000. Ladder Capital makes up about 5.2% of Q Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Q Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.63% of Ladder Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,666,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,314,000 after acquiring an additional 653,860 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,085 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 300,853 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,144,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 95,485 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,025,000. 46.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Perelman sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $46,924.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 283,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,979,889.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marc Fox sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $30,681.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 406,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,050.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,965 shares of company stock worth $1,534,510. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ladder Capital from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ladder Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.70. 11,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,653. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 100.91, a quick ratio of 100.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 9.76%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

