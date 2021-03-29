$8.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will announce sales of $8.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.20 billion. Medtronic reported sales of $6.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year sales of $30.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.01 billion to $30.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.07 billion to $33.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on MDT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

MDT traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.16. 4,258,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.72. The company has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $120.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,518 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

