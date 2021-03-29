88,003 Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Purchased by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 88,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.11% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in FormFactor by 18.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 91,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in FormFactor by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

In other FormFactor news, Director Edward Rogas, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $877,500.00. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,156,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,777,813.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.49. 10,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.78. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $197.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.