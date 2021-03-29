888’s (EIHDF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of 888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EIHDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of 888 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 888 in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 888 in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:EIHDF opened at $5.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $3.80. 888 has a 52 week low of $1.41 and a 52 week high of $5.65.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

