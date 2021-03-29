989 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,038,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,916,000. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,339,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,496,000 after buying an additional 717,791 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after buying an additional 613,491 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV opened at $132.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.77. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.40 and a 1 year high of $132.87.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

