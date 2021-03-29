A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran Sells 2,381 Shares

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,381 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $22,238.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,881.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ATEN stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 539,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,748. The firm has a market cap of $712.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.29 and a 52-week high of $11.86.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $62.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. Equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,592,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,461,000 after acquiring an additional 996,987 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 415,314 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $2,470,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,893,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,395,000 after acquiring an additional 241,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 553,954 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 202,999 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.