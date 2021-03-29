Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Up 169.2% in March

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the February 28th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ACST opened at $0.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 2.45. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $1.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Acasti Pharma by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

