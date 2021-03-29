AceD Price Tops $0.0143 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. AceD has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $159,065.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AceD token can now be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, AceD has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000031 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000842 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a token. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 tokens. The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin.

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars.

