Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) PT Raised to $152.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AYI. Roth Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.57.

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $145.64 on Thursday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The electronics maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.35. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Acuity Brands’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.92%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Acuity Brands by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

