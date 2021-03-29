Adalta Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Adalta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,075 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 2.7% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.28.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.76. 853,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,747,256. The company has a market capitalization of $250.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $58.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.