Adalta Capital Management LLC Purchases 620 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 39,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cognex by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $12,290,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.21. 10,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,709. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.18.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CGNX. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.90.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

