Adalta Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Adalta Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

ARNA stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.71. 13,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,695. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.10 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 0.83.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ARNA shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.80.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,117,560.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,627 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,500.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $106,823.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at $427,294. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,228 shares of company stock worth $10,838,149. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction is in Phase II clinical trial.

