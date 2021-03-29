ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of ADC Therapeutics stock opened at $25.11 on Thursday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.51 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.64.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $925,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

