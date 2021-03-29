Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Update

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 340.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Adecco Group stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 563.67 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Adecco Group has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $34.75.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.824 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Adecco Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.79. This represents a yield of 2.39%. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is 31.20%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adecco Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services worldwide. It provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and other services. The company offers workplace solutions for candidates in skilled and unskilled roles across industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under the Adia brand name.

