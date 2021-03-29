ADMA Biologics’ (ADMA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group restated their buy rating on shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ADMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADMA Biologics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.40.

Shares of ADMA opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.21. ADMA Biologics has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 24.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 627,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 151,218 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 199,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ADMA Biologics by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 193,338 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

