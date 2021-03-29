Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 681.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,423 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 784.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tao Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tao Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $75,077,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,053.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6,263.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,148,000 after buying an additional 27,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 151.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 42,185 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total value of $3,405,224.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cfra downgraded shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $612.18 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $89.28 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $721.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $606.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,231.93, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

