Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,634 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $185.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 555,284 shares of company stock worth $106,132,302 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

