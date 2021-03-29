Advisor Partners LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of Advisor Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,355,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC opened at $38.02 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $328.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.62.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.76.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

