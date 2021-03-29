Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 57 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.3% of Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 361.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,872,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,211,000. Finally, Pine Ridge Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,334,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,075.98.

GOOGL opened at $2,016.99 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,063.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,777.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

