AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 132.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AeroVironment by 226.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 150,000 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $16,974,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,105,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 7,093 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $854,422.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,206.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,193 shares of company stock worth $17,960,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. TheStreet cut shares of AeroVironment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of AVAV opened at $118.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 99.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $78.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.83 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV).

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.