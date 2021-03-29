Ag Growth International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

AFN stock opened at C$42.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$798.74 million and a P/E ratio of -12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 331.23, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$15.00 and a one year high of C$48.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$33.15.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million. Research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.3499999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFN. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$50.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.25.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

