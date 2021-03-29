AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,100 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the February 28th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 545.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $8.03 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. AGL Energy has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $12.62.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited provides energy and other services to residential, small and large business, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates in four segments: Wholesale Markets, Customer Markets, Group Operations, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

