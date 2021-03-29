Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a growth of 231.5% from the February 28th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 234,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

AKTX stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.20. Akari Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.21.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Akari Therapeutics worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akari Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

