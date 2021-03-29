Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 132.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim began coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $29.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $41.16.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $281,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,694.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,170 shares of company stock worth $541,032 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 177.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

