Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) is Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s Largest Position

Krensavage Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,301 shares during the quarter. Alexion Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 16.6% of Krensavage Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Krensavage Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Alexion Pharmaceuticals worth $56,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,168,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,838,611,000 after acquiring an additional 68,531 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,804,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $438,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,729 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,697,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,833 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,918,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,819,000 after acquiring an additional 145,961 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,366,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,408,000 after acquiring an additional 155,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.83.

ALXN stock opened at $154.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $162.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

