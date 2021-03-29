Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stake Lowered by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York trimmed its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 3,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $154.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,586. The company has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $162.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $139.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

