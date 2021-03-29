Algebris UK Ltd Buys Shares of 35,000 Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000. Radian Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 5,746.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Radian Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

RDN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. Radian Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business had revenue of $341.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.