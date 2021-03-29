Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $228.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) to post sales of $228.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $206.60 million and the highest is $241.60 million. Alkermes posted sales of $246.22 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alkermes.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALKS shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. 851,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,343,272. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. Alkermes has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $23.92. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 48.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkermes (ALKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.