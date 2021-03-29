ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its stake in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,037,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,937,000 after buying an additional 180,159 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,288,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,799,000 after buying an additional 182,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,752,000 after buying an additional 72,588 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 784,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,596,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after buying an additional 326,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.43. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $72.15.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $320.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ALLETE from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

ALLETE Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 15 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.